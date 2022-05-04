Left Menu

Shebaz Sharif denounces Imran Khan for dip in World Press Freedom Index

Newly-elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif slammed the former Prime Minister, Imran Khan for media censorship during his regime causing a dramatic plunge in the list of the World Press Freedom Index.

04-05-2022
Representative image (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Newly-elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif slammed the former Prime Minister, Imran Khan for media censorship during his regime causing a dramatic plunge in the list of the World Press Freedom Index. In his statement, the current Prime Minister of Pakistan said that last year Pakistan plunged 12 points on the World Press Freedom Index during Imran Khan's government. While the score dipped by 18 points during his tenure, reported the Geo News.

Further, PM Shebaz even criticized the former Imran Khan government for imposing restrictions on the media. Taking to Twitter, he said, "It not only earned him the shameful title of 'press freedom predator' but also placed our democracy in a bad light." Meanwhile, during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's tenure, headed by Imran Khan, Pakistan has dropped further on the list of countries in terms of protection of journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

In 2021, Pakistan was ranked 145 on the list securing a score of 53.14. As per the RSF report, Pakistan has fallen by 12 places to 157 out of 180 countries with a score of 37.99, reported Geo News. Further, the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) also expressed concern about the worsening press freedom in the country. World Press Freedom Day is observed on May 3 every year. (ANI)

