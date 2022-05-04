Left Menu

UK to ban Russia from access to management consulting, accounting, PR services

The United Kingdom will ban Russia from access to the island country's services in fields of management consulting, accounting and PR, the UK Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 04-05-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 19:34 IST
UK to ban Russia from access to management consulting, accounting, PR services
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London [UK], May 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Kingdom will ban Russia from access to the island country's services in fields of management consulting, accounting and PR, the UK Foreign Office said on Wednesday. "Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is today (Wednesday 4 May) announcing a ban on services exports to Russia, cutting them off from doing business with UK sectors that are critical to the Russian economy," the office said in a statement, adding that these measures will prevent Russia's benefit from UK's "world class accountancy, management consultancy, and PR services."

Russian state-owned VGTRK broadcaster, a number of other Russian media and journalists are also affected by the new sanctions, including Channel One broadcaster, war correspondents Evgeny Poddubny and Alexander Kots, and special correspondent Dmitry Steshin. "This is bolstered by new legislation now in force which means social media, internet services and app store companies must take action to block content from two of Russia's major sources of disinformation, RT and Sputnik," the statement read.

To date, the UK has imposed sanctions against more than 1,600 Russian individuals and entities. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022