Left Menu

Five dead, several injured in bus-jeep collision in Nepal's Kavrepalanchowk

Atleast five Nepali citizens died in a road accident when a bus carrying Indian pilgrims collided with a passenger jeep in Kavrepalanchowk District of Nepal on Wednesday, the police said.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 04-05-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 21:52 IST
Five dead, several injured in bus-jeep collision in Nepal's Kavrepalanchowk
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Atleast five Nepali citizens died in a road accident when a bus carrying Indian pilgrims collided with a passenger jeep in Kavrepalanchowk District of Nepal on Wednesday, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Bikram Shrestha of Sindhuli, Samjhana Bhusal of Ramechhap, her son Sangeet Bhusal, Pramila Nepali of Sindhuli and Hari Bahadur Bal of Sindhuli.

As per the District Police Office of Kavrepalanchowk, at least 18 other passengers were injured in the accident. The District police said that the accident took place at Roshi Rural Municipality in Kavrepalanchowk when the bus collided with a jeep on its way to Kathmandu from Sindhuli.

More details are awaited, Police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022