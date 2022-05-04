Kazakhstan's new constitution proposes to remove part about Nazarbayev's status: Official

Almaty [Kazakhstan], May 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The new constitution of Kazakhstan is proposing to exclude provisions on the status of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, State Secretary Erlan Karin said on Wednesday. He added that such a proposal was made by the members of the constitutional working group. Karin also said that the Sonstitution Souncil positively assessed the draft project on amendments proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"Also, taking into account the proposal of some members of the working group, an additional appeal was sent to the Constitutional Council on the exclusion of the rule regarding the status of the first president," Karin wrote on his Telegram channel. "According to the members of the working group, the historical role of the first president is well known and does not require a separate provision in the constitution," Karin added. (ANI/Sputnik)

