Left Menu

Kazakhstan's new constitution proposes to remove part about Nazarbayev's status: Official

The new constitution of Kazakhstan is proposing to exclude provisions on the status of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, State Secretary Erlan Karin said on Wednesday.

ANI | Almaty | Updated: 04-05-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 22:41 IST
Kazakhstan's new constitution proposes to remove part about Nazarbayev's status: Official
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Almaty [Kazakhstan], May 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The new constitution of Kazakhstan is proposing to exclude provisions on the status of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, State Secretary Erlan Karin said on Wednesday. He added that such a proposal was made by the members of the constitutional working group. Karin also said that the Sonstitution Souncil positively assessed the draft project on amendments proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"Also, taking into account the proposal of some members of the working group, an additional appeal was sent to the Constitutional Council on the exclusion of the rule regarding the status of the first president," Karin wrote on his Telegram channel. "According to the members of the working group, the historical role of the first president is well known and does not require a separate provision in the constitution," Karin added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022