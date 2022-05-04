Left Menu

US condemns DPRK missile launch, consulting with regional allies

The United States denounced North Korea's recent missile launch and is maintaining close contact with Japan and South Korea, the Indo-Pacific Command said on Wednesday.

04-05-2022
The United States denounced North Korea's recent missile launch and is maintaining close contact with Japan and South Korea, the Indo-Pacific Command said on Wednesday. "We are aware of the DPRK's ballistic missile launch today and are consulting closely with the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan, as well as other regional allies and partners. The United States condemns these actions and calls on the DPRK to refrain from further destabilizing acts," the statement said.

The US remains committed to the defence of South Korea and Japan, the military said. "While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, territory, or that of our allies, we will continue to monitor the situation," it concluded.

Earlier today, North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the Sea of Japan at about 3:10 GMT. The Japanese Defense Ministry estimated its maximum altitude at 800 kilometres (497 miles) and range at 500 kilometres, noting that it fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan, Sputnik news agency reported.

Media reports said that it was the 14th missile launch conducted by North Korea this year. Tokyo has lodged a protest with Pyongyang via diplomatic channels in Beijing. (ANI)

