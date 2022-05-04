Nordic countries, India differ on Russia-Ukraine conflict: Norwegian PM

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Wednesday that Nordic countries and India have different starting points and perspectives on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Store said this in a statement after holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the second India Nordic Summit.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders since the assumption of office by Prime Minister Store in October 2021. "India is an emerging power and its economy is set to grow rapidly in the time ahead. In today's meeting, we discussed cooperation in areas such as ocean management, climate action and renewable energy, and we agreed to establish a joint task force on energy," Store said in a press statement.

Norwegian Prime Minister said that Nordic countries reiterated their strong condemnation of "Russia's war against Ukraine" and emphasised that the war is not just a European concern. "However, the Nordic countries and India clearly have different starting points and perspectives," he said.

Underlining the importance of the Ukraine issue, Store said it was important to discuss the situation in depth. "My Indian counterpart listened carefully to our views and it was evident that he understood why we are reacting so strongly to Russia's actions in Ukraine." In a joint statement of the 2nd India-Nordic Summit, the Nordic Prime Ministers had strongly condemned the "unlawful and unprovoked aggression" against Ukraine by Russian Forces.

According to the statement, the Prime Ministers expressed their serious concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. "They unequivocally condemned civilian deaths in Ukraine. They reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities," it added.

They discussed the destabilizing effect of the conflict in Ukraine and its broader regional and global implications. Both sides agreed to remain closely engaged on the issue. Moreover, the Prime Ministers affirmed their strong commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation. (ANI)

