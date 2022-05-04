Left Menu

Members of Indian diaspora accord warm welcome PM Modi in Paris

Members of Indian community welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France on Wednesday on the final leg of his three-day Europe visit and was warmly welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora in Paris. Members of the Indian community were present outside the hotel where PM Modi reached after his arrival in Paris. Children were present in sizeable numbers and many of them sought autographs from the Prime Minister. People reciprocated the greetings of the people.

PM Modi said in a tweet after his arrival in Paris that France was one of India's strongest partners. "Landed in Paris. France is one of India's strongest partners, with our nations cooperating in diverse areas," he said.

PM Modi will meet French President Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected last month.PM Modi reached Paris after his visit to Germany and Denmark. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

