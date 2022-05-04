PM Modi meets French President Macron in Paris

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Wednesday during his stopover in Paris.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 04-05-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 23:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Wednesday during his stopover in Paris. During the meeting, the Prime Minister will convey his congratulations to Macron over his re-election in the French presidential elections.

"PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron meet in Paris. This meeting will add momentum to the India-France friendship," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet. PM Modi will also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries during the meeting.

"A meeting between two friends. An opportunity to translate the renewed mandate of President @EmmanuelMacron into a renewed momentum for the India-France Strategic partnership," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France on Wednesday on the final leg of his three-day Europe visit and was warmly welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora in Paris.

Members of the Indian community were present outside the hotel where PM Modi reached after his arrival in Paris. Children were present in sizeable numbers and many of them sought autographs from the Prime Minister. People reciprocated the greetings of the people. PM Modi said in a tweet after his arrival in Paris that France was one of India's strongest partners.

"Landed in Paris. France is one of India's strongest partners, with our nations cooperating in diverse areas," he said. PM Modi will meet French President Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected last month. PM Modi reached Paris after his visit to Germany and Denmark. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

