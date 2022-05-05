Left Menu

UN action plan for clean, affordable energy by 2030 announced

The United Nations launched its Energy Plan of Action on Wednesday to gain clean, affordable energy for all by 2030, a UN spokesperson said.

ANI | New York | Updated: 05-05-2022 06:40 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 06:40 IST
Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General. Image Credit: ANI
New York [US], May 5 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations launched its Energy Plan of Action on Wednesday to gain clean, affordable energy for all by 2030, a UN spokesperson said. The plan sets out steps for collective action by 30 entities of the world body and international organizations to achieve the massive pledge they made at the High-level Dialogue on Energy last September, said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

That commitment included gaining access for 500 million more people to electricity and 1 billion more to clean cooking solutions, the creation of 30 million jobs in renewable energy and energy efficiency by 2025, said Dujarric. Clean, affordable energy by 2030 is crucial to addressing the climate emergency and net-zero emissions by 2050.

The spokesperson also announced a new Energy Compact Action Network. Its goal is to match governments seeking support for their clean energy goals with governments and businesses that have pledged over USD 600 billion to support those commitments through energy compacts. The United Nations announced coalitions to support energy access and transition for Nigeria and Santiago, Chile. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

