Left Menu

Oil prices jump as EU aims for Russian oil ban

Oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday after the European Union (EU) unveiled a plan to phase out Russian oil, triggering concerns over tight supplies.

ANI | New York | Updated: 05-05-2022 06:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 06:42 IST
Oil prices jump as EU aims for Russian oil ban
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

New York [US], May 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday after the European Union (EU) unveiled a plan to phase out Russian oil, triggering concerns over tight supplies. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for June delivery added 5.4 U.S. dollars, or 5.3 per cent, to settle at 107.81 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for July delivery increased 5.17 dollars, or 4.9 per cent, to close at 110.14 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the EU will phase out the Russian supply of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year. The plan is part of the sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine. EU countries imported on average 3.5 million barrels of crude oil and oil products per day from Russia in the fourth quarter of 2021, said Carsten Fritsch, energy analyst at Commerzbank Research, citing data from the International Energy Agency.

"This quantity now has to be sourced elsewhere on the market, which is likely to tighten supply if all other things remain equal and should, in turn, push up prices," he added. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
3
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
4
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022