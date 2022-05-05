Left Menu

Meenakashi Lekhi discusses trade, investment with Chilean business delegation

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi, who visited Chile as part of her ongoing eight-day visit to South America, met with the Chilean business delegation and discussed the bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities.

ANI | Santiago | Updated: 05-05-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 12:13 IST
Meenakashi Lekhi discusses trade, investment with Chilean business delegation
MoS External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi discusses investment opportunities with Chilean business delegation (Twitter: MoS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Chile

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi, who visited Chile as part of her ongoing eight-day visit to South America, met with the Chilean business delegation and discussed the bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities. Taking to Twitter, the MoS said, "Delighted to interact with Chilean business delegation. Thank Mr Richard Von Appen, President of SOFOFA, (Federation of Chilean Industry) for organising the meeting. Discussed our growing bilateral cooperation in trade & commerce, investment opportunities for Chile companies and advantage of doing business with India."

The Minister also visited the Parliament of Chile and attended the parliamentary session. The MoS also held productive talks with the Speaker of the Chilean President of the Chamber of Deputies (Lower house in Chile Parliament), Raul Soto Diputado. Both sides discussed the growing partnership between the two countries. "Visited the beautiful Parliament of Chile and witnessed a session of the Chilean parliament. Had a productive meeting with the Speaker of the Chilean President of the Chamber of Deputies Raul Soto Diputado. Discussed our growing bilateral relations & parliamentary cooperation between India & Chile," she tweeted.

She also met with the President of the India-Chile Parliamentary Friendship Group, Member of Parliament Ciccardini. They exchanged ideas on women empowerment and child care. Lekhi has been on an official visit to Panama, Honduras and Chile since April 28, and the visit is scheduled to culminate on May 5. This is her first visit to these countries. Earlier she had visited Colombia in September last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022