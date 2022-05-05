20 Afghan civilians in floods

Due to heavy rain and flooding in Afghanistan, about 20 civilians have lost their lives while 30 others were injured in over 10 provinces, informed the Afghan officials said on Wednesday. Mawlawi Sharafuddin Muslim, the Deputy Minister of Natural Disaster Management has stated that the disastrous flood in Afghanistan has destroyed dozens of houses. The natural calamity has washed away more than 100 livestock, while incurring heavy financial losses to the Afghan civilians as well, reported the Tolo news.

"We have 18-20 dead and 30 wounded due to the floods. Two people have been missing. More than 100 livestock were lost and 100 residences were destroyed," said the Afghan Deputy Minister. According to the deputy governor of Parwan, Mohammad Idrees Anwari, over 100 houses were completely ruined while many others were partially damaged.

The worst affected regions include Parwan, Badghis, and Baghlan. The severity of the floods, accompanied by heavy rainfall was witnessed in Helmand, Kandahar, Parwan, and other provinces too, reported the Tolo news. Meanwhile, to cope with this terrible situation, the flood victims have requested the Afghan government with essential aid.

"Two of my children are missing. My wife and daughter are under mud," said Abdul Malik, a Parwan resident. Earlier, the Afghanistan Meteorological Department had warned that at least 27 Afghan provinces would witness heavy rainfall. According to the department, the rainfall ranges between 20-60 mm in several parts of the country.

Parts of war-torn Afghanistan including the capital city Kabul experienced downpour and flooding on Tuesday night. (ANI)

