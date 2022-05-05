Left Menu

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill injured in road mishap on motorway

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-05-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 18:05 IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill suffered injuries in a road mishap on Thursday on the motorway. Motorway Police reached the accident spot immediately. PTI leader was travelling from Lahore to Islamabad.

According to motorway police officials, the accident took place near Khanqah Dorgan. A spokesperson of the motorway police said that there was no evidence of involvement of any other vehicle. The injured will be shifted to Islamabad after receiving medical treatment, reported Geo News. The report cited sources as saying that the accident took place due to the negligence and carelessness of the driver.

PTI Punjab's Information Secretary Musarrat Cheema reshared a video of the accident site on Twitter and demanded a probe into the matter. "This is terrible. Hope he's safe. Police should look into this matter thoroughly. This can't be a coincidence when the interior minister is threatening PTI members and affiliates," Cheema. tweeted.(ANI)

