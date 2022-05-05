Pakistan: Thatta people protest against water scarcity, blocks National Highway

People of Thatta, a city in the Pakistani province of Sindh, staged a sit-in protest on Thursday, blocking the National Highway on account of the acute water shortage in the Sindh province. The angry mob of protesters chanted slogans against the water scarcity complaining that the water canals were dry, reported Ary news.

"The canals are dry and water is unavailable for drinking as well as for irrigation of crops," the complained the protesters. A special assistant to Sindh's chief minister, Riaz Shah Sheerazi, had a talk with the group of protesters regarding the pertaining issue. Post the government official's assurance that they will look into the matter, the protesters concluded their demonstration and allowed vehicular movement on the highway, reported Ary news.

Earlier, Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Chief Minister of Sindh instructed the irrigation minister to hold discussions with the protesters in a bid to resolve the water woes prevailing in Sindh. Murad Ali Shah also urged the irrigation minister to take necessary measures to address the agricultural water shortage in Thatta. Further, Sharjeel Memon, Sindh's information minister also made an appeal to the federal government to supply Sindh's share of irrigation water, reported Ary news. He added that the water crisis in Sindh has been affecting fruit orchards and agricultural crops, worrying the farmers.

"Sindh has a key role in the agriculture economy of the country. An economy which is already facing formidable challenges would have to address more problems," stated Menon. Meanwhile, Pakistan is estimated to be in the top 10 list of the world's countries facing water scarcity. This crisis has forced Pakistan to kick off the Kharif season with a shortage of nearly 40 per cent in both of its water-producing systems -- 30pc in Indus and 10pc in the Jhelum arm. (ANI)

