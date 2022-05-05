Left Menu

PM Modi extends wishes to Israeli citizens on Israel Day

On the occasion of Israel Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his wishes to the citizens of Israel and said he hopes that ties between the two countries will deepen in the coming years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 20:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Israel Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his wishes to the citizens of Israel and said he hopes that ties between the two countries will deepen in the coming years. Speaking on the occasion of Israel Day, PM Modi said, "On behalf of the people of India, I extend my warm greetings to all our Israeli friends.

He also noted that this year India-Israel are celebrating 30 years of their diplomatic ties. He continued saying, "Even though this chapter is new, the history of relations between our two countries is very old."

"I hope that in the coming years we will deepen our relationship further," he added. India and Israel are strategic partners. India announced its recognition of Israel on September 17, 1950.

On June 14, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on assuming office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a historic first-ever visit to Israel by an Indian Prime Minister on July 4-6, 2017 during which the relationship was upgraded to a strategic partnership. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

