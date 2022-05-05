Jaishankar's visit to our Independence Day celebration after his Europe trip is token of our great friendship: Israel envoy

Israel Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Thursday appreciated the visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Independence Day celebration just after his arrival from Europe tour and said it is a token of friendship between the two countries. Gilon called the India-Israel friendship as a wonderful winning combination and said," I think the testimony for that was the fact that EAM came here, just landed from Europe and came to honour us. We really appreciate it. I think it's a token of friendship between our countries."

Terming the relations outstanding, the envoy said, "We have wonderful formal relations between our countries, really very wide in all fields and we've wonderful people to people relations between our old civilisations." On the occasion of the 74th anniversary of Israel's Independence Day and to mark the 30th anniversary of the India-Israel full diplomatic relations, the embassy organised an event which was graced by EAM Jaishankar.

On Israeli PM Naftali Bennett's visit to India, Gilon said, "We are hoping to have him soon. It is on the plan, assuming that the political situation in Israel will enable it. I hope it will happen sooner rather than later." Israeli actor Tsahi Halevi of 'Fauda' web series fame also was present at the event and earlier in press interaction said he would be happy if he gets an offer from the Indian film industry, as he emphasised that art and cinema can ''act as a bridge'' between two nations.

India and Israel are strategic partners. India had announced its recognition of Israel on September 17, 1950. (ANI)

