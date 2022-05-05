Left Menu

Sri Lanka: Court extends travel ban imposed on former Central bank Governor

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's court on Thursday further extended the travel ban imposed on former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 05-05-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 23:00 IST
Sri Lanka: Court extends travel ban imposed on former Central bank Governor
Sri Lanka's former central bank chief Ajith Nivard Cabraal (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's court on Thursday further extended the travel ban imposed on former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal. In the notice issued, Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala ordered Cabraal to appear in court on May 23.

Cabraal is facing a legal challenge after a case was filed against him in court by a former Southern Province governor through a private plaint filed under the Code of Criminal Procedure Act. On April 18, the Colombo chief magistrate issued an order to extend the travel ban on Cabraal to May 2, after a previous travel ban imposed on him expired.

Cabraal, on April 7 was issued a notice to appear before the court on May 2, however, the hearing was adjourned as the day was declared a public holiday by the government. The local media reported that the Court made this order pursuant to a request made by former Southern Province Governor Rajith Keerthi Thennakoon through a private plaint filed in terms of section 136(1)(a) of the Code of Criminal Procedure Act. The petitioner in his complaint said that Cabraal is responsible for the country's crippling economic crisis since he took measures to pay a 500 million US dollar sovereign bond. The petitioner stated that the Central bank of Sri Lanka had incurred losses between Rs 10.4 - 10.6 Billion from 2005 to 2015 to the Sri Lanka Government, whilst Ajith Nivard Cabral was the head of the Central bank.

He alleged that Cabral has committed a punishable offence under section 388 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust and is also liable for committing offences under the Registered Stock and Securities Ordinance, the Daily Mirror reported. Cabraal was appointed as the central bank governor in September 2021 and resigned from his position in April after the resignation en masse of cabinet ministers. Cabraal has been under criticism partly for his reluctance to seek assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while lacking foreign currencies has led to fuel shortages and hours-long power cuts in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022