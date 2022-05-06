Left Menu

Nepal: Indian dies while climbing Mt. Kanchenjunga

An Indian climber died on Mt. Kanchenjunga, the third-highest peak in the world while ascending this morning, the expedition agency Pioneer Adventure said.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-05-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 13:02 IST
Nepal: Indian dies while climbing Mt. Kanchenjunga
Mt. Kanchenjunga (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

An Indian climber died on Mt. Kanchenjunga, the third-highest peak in the world while ascending this morning, the expedition agency Pioneer Adventure said. Narayan Iyer, 52, is the first casualty of the spring season on Kanchenjunga. He breathed his last at an altitude of 8200 meters.

"He was asked not to move above 8000 meters. However, he insisted on climbing on. Later, he collapsed at 8200m," said Nivesh Karki, managing director of Pioneer Adventures, adding, "We have already informed a family member about the casualty." As per the expedition organizer, the body of Iyer is still on the way to the summit.

"We are attempting and working hard to retrieve the body from that altitude which often is considered as a death zone," Karki said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022