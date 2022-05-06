Death toll in China building collapse rises to 53

The number of people killed after a building collapsed in the Chinese city of Changsha has risen to 53, local media reported. A six-story building collapsed in the Wangcheng District in the city of Changsha on April 29.

The Chinese authorities have since completed the operation, according to China Central Television (CCTV). Rescuers managed to pull 10 people out of the rubble alive, while 53 died.

Earlier reports said that the number of the dead stood at 26. According to the Chinese authorities, the building has been built without any authorization, and the illegal reconstruction is a possible cause of the accident.

The authorities have arrested nine people, of whom four have been accused of criminal negligence and five of providing forged papers. (ANI)

