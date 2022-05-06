Left Menu

Pakistan to launch crackdown against those posting 'immoral' content on social media

Rana Sanullah, the newly-appointed Federal Interior Minister of Pakistan, on Friday has decided to launch a crackdown against those people who are seen to be defaming people by spreading inappropriate and obscene videos on social media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 19:51 IST
Pakistan to launch crackdown against those posting 'immoral' content on social media
Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Rana Sanullah, the newly-appointed Federal Interior Minister of Pakistan, on Friday has decided to launch a crackdown against those people who are seen to be defaming people by spreading inappropriate and obscene videos on social media. According to a statement, Sanaullah the newly-elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the immediate arrest of those sharing immoral content on social media, reported The News International.

"The prime minister has directed that such content cannot be tolerated and we will arrest those who spread immoral content on social media," Sanaullah stated. Further, the Pakistan Interior Minister announced that Pakistan will not allow social media to be used for defaming others. He warned that those people who might be involved in such criminal activities will be dealt with strictly, reported The News International.

In addition, the Interior Minister said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other agencies have been assigned to do the same. Sanaullah also mentioned that incidents of defamation, where the content is used for blackmailing others will be curbed as well, reported the News International.

"We will wipe out those who spread such filth, including immoral videos and pictures," said Rana Sanaullah. Meanwhile, the government's announcement came after ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan stated that his opponents have hired companies which are harming his character.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah had slammed former prime minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) government and said it has wasted precious four years of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022