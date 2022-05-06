Massive explosion hits hotel in Havana

A massive explosion hit a hotel in Cuba's capital Havana on Friday, according to a media report. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion at Hotel Saratoga in the center of the city, CNN reported.

The hotel, which was built in the 1930s and has 96 rooms, was reopened in 2005 after refurbishment. According to CNN, images from the scene showed blown-out facade of at least three floors of the ornate green-and-white stuccoed building. Plumes of dust and smoke were seen rising around debris on the ground. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)