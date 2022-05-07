Maintenance metrics and how to use them – Making sense of business KPIs

In a business organization, one of the most critical factors of delivering premium quality operations is the proper maintenance of equipment and machinery. Nevertheless, if you're someone from the maintenance field industry, you'd already know that equipment reliability is not an easy job. Companies need to set good quality yardsticks to measure the present effectiveness and anticipate future performance.

Being the manager of a property, 'what is property maintenance' is the first thought that should strike you as property maintenance has a direct relation with the revenue that you generate. One way to do this is by utilizing the various maintenance metrics to get a clear idea of the machinery's performance. Such metrics play a vital role as they mean the difference between obtaining your company goals and explaining the unpredicted breakdowns caused due to delays in production.

Maintenance metrics – What are they?

Key Performance Indicators or KPIs are divided into two categories – lagging and leading indicators. The former follows past events and the latter signal future events. By utilizing these metrics and turning data into actionable data, companies can acquire both quantitative and qualitative insights. Here are a few maintenance metrics to keep track of.

Planned maintenance percentage or PPC

This is an indicator that implies the total percentage of time that is spent on planned activities against the unplanned. In terms of a layman, this metric tells you the total amount of maintenance work that has been done on a definite asset as a part of its preventive maintenance plan against how much time you have spent on repairing the machine during its unexpected downtime. The calculation says PPC= (scheduled maintenance time/total maintenance hours) X100.

Mean Time Between Failure or MTBF

MTBF is the measurement of the expected time between one breakdown and the next when the machine is under normal operation. MTBF tells you details on the anticipated lifetime for a certain piece of equipment. When the MTBF is high, this means that the product or service you bought will work longer before it experiences any kind of failure. In order to calculate the MTBF, you have to do the following: MTBF = (Addition of operational time/number of failures).

Mean Time To Repair or MTTR

MTTR is the measurement of the maintainability of repairable items. This MTTR stopwatch starts ticking as the repair starts and it continues till all operations are restored. This includes the testing period, and time is taken to repair, and return to a normal operating condition. The ultimate goal of every company should be to reduce MTTR as much as they can. To calculate MTTR, you have to do the following: MTTR= Addition of total downtime/total number of repairs required.

Overall Equipment Effectiveness or OEE

OEE is the measurement of the productivity of the equipment. This performance metric gives you detailed information on how effectively the maintenance process of a company is running depending on factors like performance, quality of equipment, and availability. When you have 100% OEE, this means that your system has no defects and hence there will be no unnecessary halts in the production process. To measure OEE, you have to do the following: OEE = availability X quality X performance.

Preventative Maintenance Compliance or PMC

PM compliance is the percentage of preventive work completed during a pre-set period of time. For instance, you may be given 60 work orders but you may have completed around 51 by the end of the month. In such a case, PMC = 51/60 X 100 = 85%. This implies that 85% of the preventive works have been covered over a specific period of a month. However, the only downside of this metric is that it doesn't give you information on whether or not the work orders have been completed on time.

The best method of tracking whether or not your actions have a good impact on your maintenance tasks is to track metrics accurately and know whether you're moving in the right direction.

