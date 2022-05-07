President Kovind to visit Jamaica and SVG from May 15 to 21

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Jamaica and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) from May 15 to 21 and this visit will be the first ever visit by any Indian Head of State to these countries, Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. According to the statement, during the President's visit, he will hold a delegation level talk with his counterpart, Governor General of Jamaica, Patrick Allen. He will also meet Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other dignitaries.

The President will also address a joint sitting of the two Houses of Jamaican Parliament. " Jamaica and India have friendly relations. Jamaica is also one of the Girmitya countries with a 70,000 strong Indian diaspora, who act as a living bridge with India. The visit comes at a significant milestone as 2022 is the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jamaica," the statement reads.

Notably, India and Jamaica are also celebrating their 75th and 60th anniversary of their independence respectively. President will also visit SVG from May 18 to 21. During his visit, President will hold discussions with his counterpart Governor General Susan Dougan and will also meet the SVG's Prime Minister Ralph E. Gonsalves as well as other dignitaries, according to statement. President will also address the House of Assembly of SVG.

SVG is an important partner of India. India and SVG were both non-permanent members of the UNSC in 2021 and shared good cooperation during this period. " Jamaica and SVG are active members in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). The first ever Head of State visit to these countries is a continuation of India's high-level engagement with the countries in the Caribbean region and emphasizes our continued commitment to work with Small Island developing countries," the statement reads. (ANI)

