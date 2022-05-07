Havana hotel explosion death toll rises to 25, includes one Spanish national

Havana [Cuba], May 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people killed as a result of explosion in hotel Saratoga in Havana rose to 25, including a Spanish woman, Cuban state media reported on Saturday, citing government coordinator Orestes Llanez. Earlier in the day, the office of the Cuban president reported that the death toll in the hotel explosion reached 22, including one child, and 64 people were hospitalized.

Llanez told journalists that the total number of casualties rose to 25, with 22 of them already identified, as cited by the Prensa Latina news agency. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez extended his condolences and said that two Spanish citizens were caught in the explosion, one of whom died.

"Tragic news from Cuba. A Spanish tourist has died and another Spanish citizen is seriously injured after the explosion at the Saratoga Hotel," Sanchez said on social media. On Friday, a powerful explosion destroyed the Saratoga hotel, located in front of the National Capitol building in Cuba's Havana. The hotel was scheduled to reopen after the pandemic on May 10 and no visitors were staying there at the time of the blast.

The explosion severely damaged the front part of the building up to the fifth floor and several neighboring buildings. The authorities said the explosion was an accident, stressing that the hotel's gas equipment and contractors had all necessary permits and licenses. (ANI/Sputnik)

