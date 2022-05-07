Left Menu

Pakistan: Water, power development authority chief resigns citing personal reasons

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain has resigned from his post citing "personal reasons."

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 07-05-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 22:13 IST
Pakistan: Water, power development authority chief resigns citing personal reasons
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain has resigned from his post citing "personal reasons."

"I have sent my resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Right now I cannot share details for quitting," he said, adding that during his tenure he worked on several important projects related to water resources and made Wapda self-reliant, according to The News International.

He was appointed by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for five years after serving in the office for more than five years on August 24, 2016. Later, the Imran Khan led-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government extended his term for another five years in 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

India
4
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022