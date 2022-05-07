Left Menu

UK health authorities report Monkeypox case in England

A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in England, in a patient who recently travelled from Nigeria, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Saturday.

UK health authorities report Monkeypox case in England
The patient is currently receiving treatment at the infectious disease unit at the Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London, according to the UKHSA. "As a precautionary measure, UKHSA experts are working closely with NHS colleagues and will be contacting people who might have been in close contact with the individual to provide information and health advice. This includes contacting a number of passengers who travelled in close proximity to the patient on the same flight to the UK," the agency noted.

The patient is currently receiving treatment at the infectious disease unit at the Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London, according to the UKHSA. "As a precautionary measure, UKHSA experts are working closely with NHS colleagues and will be contacting people who might have been in close contact with the individual to provide information and health advice. This includes contacting a number of passengers who travelled in close proximity to the patient on the same flight to the UK," the agency noted.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that occurs predominately in central and west Africa. Most of its infections last two to four weeks and result in swelling of the lymph nodes as well as widespread rash on the body.(ANI/Sputnik)

