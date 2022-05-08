Left Menu

Taipei hopes world will sanction China like Russia if it invades Taiwan

Taiwan hoped that the world will sanction China if it invades the island nation the same way the global community is now sanctioning Russia for its war on Ukraine.

Taiwan hoped that the world will sanction China if it invades the island nation the same way the global community is now sanctioning Russia for its war on Ukraine. Speaking to reporters in Taipei at an event, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu on Friday said that it was important to stand with others in denouncing the invasion and sanctioning Russia and Belarus, reported Taipei Times.

"In the future, if we are threatened with force by China, or are invaded, of course, we hope the international community can understand and support Taiwan, and sanction these kinds of aggressive behaviours," he said. "So Taiwan stands with the international community, and takes these actions," Wu said, referring to the sanctions.

Ukraine's plight has won broad public sympathy in Taiwan due to what many people view as the parallels between what is happening in the European country and what could happen if China ever uses force to bring the nation it claims as its own under Chinese control, reported Taipei Times. Taiwan has raised its alert level since the Ukraine war began, wary of China making a similar move, although the government has reported no signs of an imminent Chinese attack.

However, how the world would react to a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is unclear, given that most countries, including the US and all EU member states, only have formal diplomatic ties with Beijing, not Taipei, and unlike Ukraine do not recognize Taiwan as a country. China, which has not condemned Russia's invasion, has dismissed any comparisons with Taiwan, saying it is not a country and merely a Chinese province, a view the democratically elected government in Taipei strongly disputes, reported Taipei Times. (ANI)

