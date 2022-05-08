Left Menu

Russian Defense Ministry says operation to evacuate civilians from Azovstal concludes

The humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol concluded on Saturday due to unprecedented measures by Russia with 51 people, including 11 children, having been rescued, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 08-05-2022 04:09 IST
Ukraine
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Kyiv [Ukraine], May 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol concluded on Saturday due to unprecedented measures by Russia with 51 people, including 11 children, having been rescued, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said.

"Thanks to the unprecedented measures taken by the Russian Federation leadership, (and) with the active participation of the United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross officials, the humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steel and ironworks has ended today. For the duration of the operation (from May 5, 2022), we have managed to rescue 51 people (18 men, 22 women and 11 children), including one person on May 7, 2022," Mizintsev said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

