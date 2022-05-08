Hong Kong elects key China hand John Lee as chief executive

Beijing loyalist John Lee, the only candidate for Hong Kong's top post, has been elected for the sixth term as the chief executive of the city-state. Lee is a former security chief of Hong Kong and he's known for his staunch loyalty to the Chinese government.

The 64-year-old ex-police officer and chief secretary will take the reins on July 1, according to Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP). Lee will replace Carrie Lam as the chief executive, Hong Kong's top job. It further reported that Lee received 1,416 votes in support from the newly-revamped Election Committee.

The committee, which was vetted by Lee himself last year, gathered on Sunday to cast ballots in the small-circle race at Wan Chai's Convention and Exhibition Centre. A total of 1,428 members of the 1,461-strong committee cast ballots by the time polls closed at 11:30 a.m. (local time), representing a turnout rate of 97.74 per cent, HKFP reported.

The former Hong Kong security chief is 64 years old and was a key figure in cracking down on the protests in 2019. He was the security chief for four years before being appointed last year as chief secretary, the number two position in the government.

He also aided the Hong Kong government in ending the political opposition. He made sure that anyone who is outspoken is put behind bars or sent in exile. (ANI)

