Spanish woman dead in Havana hotel explosion: ministry

The body of a 26-year-old Spanish woman was found at the site of the explosion that occurred Friday morning at Hotel Saratoga in Havana, the Cuban Ministry of Tourism announced Saturday. Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos Garcia said that the explosion happened during the unloading of a tanker truck carrying about 10,000 liters of liquefied gas.

A Spanish man was injured in the blast, according to the Cuban tourist group Gaviota, which operates the hotel. Official figures showed that at least 26 people were killed and 80 injured in the explosion. A total of 46 people, including 15 children, are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday visited the explosion site, where rescue efforts continued as firefighters and emergency workers, equipped with heavy machinery, were removing the rubble and searching for survivors. According to Cuban state TV, 19 people are still missing.

Located opposite Cuba's National Capitol building, the five-star hotel was preparing to reopen on Tuesday as part of the country's bid to revive tourism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)