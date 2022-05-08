Left Menu

Pakistan: JUI-F to hold rally in Karachi on May 19

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) spokesperson Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro on Saturday announced to hold a public gathering in Karachi on May 19.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-05-2022 12:53 IST
  • Pakistan

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) spokesperson Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro on Saturday announced to hold a public gathering in Karachi on May 19. Soomro announced that the religio-political party will hold a public gathering in Karachi at Mazar-e-Quaid, ARY News reported.

He claimed that JUI-F will break the record of all other public rallies in Karachi. The announcement came after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) announced to launch of full-fledged public campaigns from May 15 after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

PPP leader and provincial minister Saeed Ghani made the announcement during his press conference held in Karachi on Saturday. "PPP will organise a massive public rally in Karachi on May 15," Ghani said, adding that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the rally, ARY News reported.

Ghani further said that venue for May 15 rally would be announced later. (ANI)

