Pakistan reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Pakistan reported a total of 46 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Saturday, the country's ministry of health said on Sunday.

This comes amid World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that suggest that the actual number of COVID-19 deaths in Pakistan was eight times the figure reported by the government. The tally of infected people increased to 1,528,736 after adding the new cases, according to the data released by the ministry, as per Xinhua. The overall death toll rose to 30,375 after three more deaths were recorded on Saturday, according to the ministry's statistics. On Saturday, 11,021 tests for COVID-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.42 percent. Currently, there are 91 active cases that are in critical condition in the South Asian country, as per the media outlet. WHO has raised questions on Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll stating that "In Pakistan, the figure was eight times as high." (ANI)

