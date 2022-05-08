Left Menu

650 families receive assistance in Afghan provinces

About 650 families received assistance in three Afghan provinces, the country's Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations said on Sunday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 08-05-2022 14:21 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], May 8 (ANI/Xinhua): About 650 families received assistance in three Afghan provinces, the country's Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations said on Sunday. In northern Sari Pul province, 440 surveyed displaced families received food assistance on Saturday, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, 190 destitute families received food aid in eastern Wardak province on Friday.In addition, in eastern Paktika province, local authorities distributed 23,000 Afghanis (about 260 U.S. dollars) to each of 20 displaced families earlier this week, according to the statement. A total of 7,605 families received assistance in 11 Afghan provinces during this week, said the ministry.

Following the US military pullout from Afghanistan last August, Washington has imposed sanctions on the Taliban-run administration and frozen more than 9 billion dollar assets of Afghanistan's central bank, which battered the economy in the war-torn country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

