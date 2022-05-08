Left Menu

US envoy to UN postpones May 9 visit to Turkey: US Mission

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield has postponed her planned visit to Turkey, the US mission to the UN informs.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 14:56 IST
US envoy to UN postpones May 9 visit to Turkey: US Mission
US Ambassador to UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], May 8 (ANI/Sputnik): US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield has postponed her planned visit to Turkey, the US mission to the UN informs. "U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield's planned travel to Turkey on May 9 has been postponed. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will continue to travel as planned to Brussels May 9-10 to lead the United States delegation to the 'Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region, Brussels VI Conference,' chaired by the European Union," the US mission said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, during the conference, Linda Thomas-Greenfield is expected to underscore US commitment to work on supporting the Syrian people. "On the margins of the Brussels VI Conference, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will host a ministerial meeting to discuss the future of international support for the Syrian political process and the importance of accountability for human rights violations and other abuses. She will also meet with NATO and EU officials in Brussels to discuss Ukraine and other shared Transatlantic priorities," the US mission said.

Thomas-Greenfield's visit to Turkey was announced by the US mission on Friday, May 6. The US ambassador was supposed to visit the Bab al-Hawa border crossing to get briefed on UN humanitarian efforts in Syria. After that, she was set to visit Belgium (on May 10). (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022