Step by step Taliban is obliterating women's rights: UN Special Rapporteur

Step by step Taliban is obliterating Afghan women's human rights, UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett said a day after the Taliban issued the latest edict on mandatory face coverings compounding restrictions on education, movement, employment and public life.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 08-05-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 16:19 IST
UNHRC Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan (Photo/UN_HRC). Image Credit: ANI
Taliban on Saturday issued a decree ordering the Afghan women to wear the all-covering burqa in public places, adding that if violated a male member of the family will be imprisoned for three days.

According to the ruling, if a woman does not wear a hijab, first her guardian will be warned. If she is found guilty again, her guardian will be summoned and later if repeated, the guardian will be imprisoned for three days. "Step by step Taliban is obliterating Afghan women's human rights with the latest edict on mandatory face coverings compounding restrictions on education, movement, employment and public life. There must be consequences for human rights violations - time for the int comm to act," said Richard Bennett said in a tweet.

UN chief Antonio Guterres was alarmed by the Taliban's decision that women must cover their faces in public and leave home only in cases of necessity. "I once again urge the Taliban to keep their promises to Afghan women and girls, and their obligations under international human rights law," Guterres tweeted.

The UN mission in Afghanistan has expressed concern about the announcement, saying that this decision contradicts numerous assurances regarding respect for and protection of all Afghans' human rights, including those of women and girls. "Today's decision by the Taliban might further strain engagement with the international community. UNAMA will immediately request meetings with the Taliban de facto authorities to seek clarification on the status of this decision," the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a tweet. (ANI)

