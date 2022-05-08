Left Menu

Indian Navy ships reach Saudi Arabia for overseas deployment

Four ships of the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron reached the port city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for overseas deployment.

ANI | Jeddah | Updated: 08-05-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 17:18 IST
Indian Navy ships arrive in Saudi Arabia on 4-day visit. Image Credit: ANI
  • Saudi Arabia

Four ships of the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron reached the port city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for overseas deployment. The Navy vessels arrived in Saudi Arabia as part of a five-nation overseas deployment and will stay in the country for four days, the Indian Navy informed in a statement.

During this visit, Captain Aftab Ahmed Khan, senior officer, First Training Squadron along with commanding officers of the accompanying Indian ships called on Rear Admiral Yahya Bin Mohammed Al-Assiri, Western Fleet Commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, the statement read. The statement also added that issues of bilateral Naval cooperation and training initiatives between the two countries were discussed during the meeting between officers.

Jeddah is a port city situated on the coast of the Red Sea, located between the Suez Canal and the Gulf of Aden. Notably, the Indian Navy routinely conducts anti-piracy operations in the region, with the Navy's INS Kolkata recently visiting Djibouti from May 4-7 as part of an anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden.

Indian Navy warships have been deployed in the Gulf of Aden since October 2008 for an anti-piracy patrol to ensure the safe transit of merchant vessels, the Navy informed in a statement on Twitter. (ANI)

