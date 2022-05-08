Left Menu

UN chief concerned over new hijab rules for Afghan women

UN chief Antonio Guterres aired his concerns about a recent decision by the Taliban to obligate Afghan women to cover head-to-toe, a decision that has led to severe criticism from human rights observers.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 08-05-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 18:37 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

UN chief Antonio Guterres aired his concerns about a recent decision by the Taliban to obligate Afghan women to cover head-to-toe, a decision that has led to severe criticism from human rights observers. The Taliban-led government on Saturday issued a decree making the hijab compulsory for women when being in public.

"I'm alarmed by today's announcement by the Taliban that women must cover their faces in public and leave home only in cases of necessity. I once again urge the Taliban to keep their promises to Afghan women [and] girls, and their obligations under international human rights law," Guterres tweeted on Sunday. Wearing a burqa, head-to-toe body clothing with a thin veil that leaves the eyes uncovered, was advised but not mandatory. Women working in government agencies who break this rule will be dismissed, and the same measure will be applied to men if their wives or daughters do not follow the dress code.

Step by step Taliban is obliterating Afghan women's human rights, UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett said a day after the Taliban issued the latest edict on making full-body veil a mandatory compounding with restrictions on education, movement, employment and public life. "Step by step Taliban is obliterating Afghan women's human rights with the latest edict on mandatory face coverings compounding restrictions on education, movement, employment and public life. There must be consequences for human rights violations - time for the int comm to act," said Richard Bennett said in a tweet.

Unrecognized by most of the international community, the Taliban-led government has committed to respecting the human rights and rights of women. The UN mission in Afghanistan has expressed concern about the announcement, saying that this decision contradicts numerous assurances regarding respect for and protection of all Afghans' human rights, including those of women and girls.

"Today's decision by the Taliban might further strain engagement with the international community. UNAMA will immediately request meetings with the Taliban de facto authorities to seek clarification on the status of this decision," the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a tweet. (ANI)

