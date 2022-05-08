Protestors hoot at Sri Lanka PM during his temple visit

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was hooted at by protestors when he visited Anuradhapura on Sunday morning, Sri Lankan media reported. The protestors hooted at the Prime Minister when his motorcade was leaving the premises of a Buddhist temple in Anuradhpura, reported the Daily Mirror.

The protesters asked him to resign from his position as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister. Further, they made fun of him, asking if he was wearing clothes. However, the police, who were deployed outside the temple, barred the group of protesters from venturing close to the motorcade. Meanwhile, Mahinda Rajapaksa, at a special cabinet meeting on Saturday at the President's House, had agreed to resign from his post as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. Mahinda's decision was based upon Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for him to step down following Mahinda's inability to curb the deepening economic crisis in the island country.

However, it is yet unclear how Mahinda Rajapaksa's departure would affect political developments in Sri Lanka, reported the Daily Mirror. Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well.

The economic situation has led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (ANI)

