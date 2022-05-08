Left Menu

Israeli Prime Minister rejects any foreign meddling with decisions on Temple Mount

The Israeli government is the only authority entitled to rule on matters pertaining to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, and no foreign interference will be tolerated, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday.

08-05-2022
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The Israeli government is the only authority entitled to rule on matters pertaining to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, and no foreign interference will be tolerated, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday. "And of course, all decisions regarding the Temple Mount in Jerusalem will be made by the Government of Israel, which is sovereign in the city, without any extraneous considerations whatsoever. We certainly reject any foreign involvement in the decisions of the Government of Israel," Bennett said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

Bennett reaffirmed that Jerusalem welcomes and respects worshipers of all religions and will continue to do so. The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in recent weeks. Temple Mount, a sacred place of worship in Christianity, Islam and Judaism, located in the Old City of Jerusalem, has seen a spike of riots and clashes between the Israeli police and Palestinians. (ANI/Sputnik)

