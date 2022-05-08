Pak PM orders measures to control glacial lake outburst flood

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday asked officials to take measures to control a glacial lake outburst flood from a glacier in Hunza, Pak media reported. In a statement issued earlier, the Prime Minister directed the relief teams to deliver food, medicines, and emergency supplies to the affected areas. He also ordered the authorities to ensure the protection of lives and property of people and their evacuation to safer places, Dawn newspaper reported.

Hunza's Hassanabad bridge on the Karakoram Highway has swept away on Saturday. Footage making rounds on social media showed the large wave of water sweeping away a chunk of the bridge as onlookers ran for safety. Regarding the collapse of a bridge on the Karakoram Highway, Pakistan Prime Minister asked the officials to prepare an alternative route, reported Dawn.

"The prime minister ordered the rehabilitation of two power plants -- 700 megawatts and 250MW -- on a war footing," the statement added. Shehbaz Sharif issued directions to the federal agencies to provide full support to the Gilgit-Baltistan government.

The glacier flood not only caused harm to the bridge but also submerged houses, hundreds of canals of agricultural land, trees, water supply channels, and two hydropower projects, reported Dawn. It also damaged the road which gives access between central and upper Hunz, leaving thousands of people, including tourists, stranded on both sides.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani spoke with the media on Sunday about the extent of the damage. He said that the floodwaters of Shisper Glacier were estimated to be 8,000 cusecs at the time of the lake outburst. "The floodwaters have damaged the bridge, Karakoram water supply and underground cable network," he added. (ANI)

