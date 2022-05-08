Left Menu

Xi to deliver key speech at Chinese Communist Youth League event

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a grand gathering in Beijing on Tuesday marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Youth League (CYL) of China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a grand gathering in Beijing on Tuesday marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Youth League (CYL) of China. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver a key speech at the event, Xinhua news agency reported.

The event will be broadcast live by the state media outlet. It will also be rebroadcast simultaneously on some other major news websites and news apps. On May 2, Communist Youth League released statistics that as of December 31, 2021, there were 73.715 million members of the CYL nationwide.

Among them, there are 43.81 million student members, 5.6 million corporate members, 13.2 million township members, 4.6 million members from government agencies and institutions, 4.5 million urban street members, and 1.8 million members of social organizations and other fields. The members of the group are Chinese youth over the age of 14 and under the age of 28, generally, school and college-going students as well as early-stage working youth.

It is widely believed that "Little Pink" --- a term used to describe young jingoistic Chinese nationalists on the internet who help in building a pro-CPC narrative --- are members of the CYL. Little Pink are different from the 50 Cent Army (also known as Wumao) as the former are not paid for their online activities whereas the latter is paid to comment and counter-narratives that are detrimental for the CPC. (ANI)

