Justin Trudeau makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made an unannounced visit to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. He is scheduled to meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country, Toronto Sun reported.

During his surprise visit, Trudeau travelled to the city of Irpin, Kyiv Oblast, and met its Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn. Markushyn said that Trudeau came to see Irpin with his own eyes and "was shocked" after visiting the homes of local residents who lived peacefully until the Russian military operations, Kyiv Independent reported.

Trudeau's visit comes at a time when US first lady Jill Biden is also on a visit to the war-torn country. Jill visited the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod. "The motorcade drove through Uzhhorod and arrived at a public school here called School 6. The school is now being used as temporary housing and shelter for 163 displaced Ukrainians, including 47 children," the press pool said.

The US first lady also met with her Ukrainian counterpart, Olena Zelenska, for whom this was the first public appearance since the beginning of Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Russia started its military operation on February 24 in Ukraine.

This large scale operation has reportedly resulted in a humanitarian crisis, leading to crippling sanctions from Western countries targeting Moscow's high profile individuals and companies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)