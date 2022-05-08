Left Menu

14 people killed in Afghanistan last week in series of blasts

At least six people were killed and eight others were injured in Afghanistan last week, Pajhwok Afghan News said on Sunday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 08-05-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 21:25 IST
14 people killed in Afghanistan last week in series of blasts
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
At least six people were killed and eight others were injured in Afghanistan last week, Pajhwok Afghan News said on Sunday. Notably, the death toll does not include casualties caused by natural disasters.

Reports say, a woman was killed and three other civilians were injured in a car bomb blast in the third police district of Kabul. Separately, a car bomb in Hesa-i-Dawum district of Panjshir province injured the district police chief's brother, Pajhwok Afghan News reported citing sources.

Unidentified gunmen killed two civilians in Uruzgan province and a child was killed and two others were injured in an Improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Helmand province. Crime branch chief of Tala wa Barfak district of Baghlan and an official of the province's power utility were shot dead by unidentified gunmen.

A woman was killed in Zaranj city, capital of Nimroz province, and a man was killed in a dispute over irrigation water in Chak district of MaidanWardak province, it added. Meanwhile, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) said that more than USD 760 million in international aid has been given to Afghanistan since the Taliban took over the country in August last year. (ANI)

