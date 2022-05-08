Left Menu

Singapore on Sunday reported two deaths and 2,423 new COVID-19 cases in the country, the ministry of health said.

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 21:57 IST
Singapore reports 2,423 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Singapore on Sunday reported two deaths and 2,423 new COVID-19 cases in the country, the ministry of health said. The total number of cases in the country stands at 1,217,922 while the death toll was marked at 1,352.

Media reports said that the country also reported a weekly infection growth rate of 1.01. This is the first time the growth rate has crossed 1 since April 23. The Straits Times in its report said that the rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over those of the week before. A rate of more than 1 shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

Of the new cases, 298 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 2,125 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported citing the statistics released by the Ministry. Among the PCR-confirmed cases, 276 were local transmissions and 22 were imported cases while among the ART-confirmed cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 1,993 local transmissions and 132 imported cases, respectively.

Around 240cases of COVID-19 were hospitalised on Sunday, with six cases in intensive care units and 15 patients requiring oxygen support. The country on Saturday reported 3,162 cases with four deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

