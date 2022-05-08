Left Menu

Pakistan: Electricity shortfall forces KE to increase power cut duration

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 08-05-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 23:27 IST
Representative image (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Karachi Electric Supply Company (KE) in Pakistan has extended the duration of power cuts across several regions in Pakistan, following a major electricity shortfall that has reached 300 to 400mws, Ary News reported. High-loss regions are facing load sheddings hiked by up to 12 hours while some areas in Pakistan which have been exempted from power cuts were also being affected by severe power outages amidst the sweltering heat, reported Ary News.

Some of the areas which have been impacted by adverse load sheddings include Manghopir, Liaquatabad, Mianwali Colony, Korangi, and Taiser town to name a few. Shah Faisal, Saudabad, Pehalwan Goth, and Millat Town are some of the other regions facing extreme power cuts as well. Further, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a heatwave warning to Pakistan and has recommended the public avoid excessive sun exposure. A PMD spokesperson also stated that temperatures during the day are likely to soar from 06 to 09°C above normal across Pakistan, as per Ary News.

He added that such dry and hot weather might result in a water crisis affecting crops, water reservoirs, orchards, and vegetables. Pakistan is also estimated to be in the top 10 list of the world's countries facing water scarcity. Meanwhile, the closure of several power plants in Pakistan due to lack of fuel and other technical pitfalls has caused an electricity shortfall resulting in power outages lasting up to 10 hours every day. Few powerplants received capacity payments post-shutdown as well. Due to lack of fuel and other technical drawbacks, heatwaves continue to punish the country's citizens in full swing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

