Flour shortage likely to hit Pakistan

Flour from Punjab has not been coming to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other areas, and dealers could run out of stocks in several regions, local media reported.

ANI | Peshawar | Updated: 08-05-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 23:31 IST
Representative image (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Flour from Punjab has not been coming to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other areas, and dealers could run out of stocks in several regions, local media reported. According to Rambel Gul, the Atta Dealers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President warned Pakistan that an Atta crisis would hit the country within a few days, reported The Express Tribune. Atta dealers have run out of stocks.

Further, the rate of 20 kg flour was hiked by Rs 100 while the rate of 20kg flour bag has gone up to Rs1,400, stated Rambel. He warned that if the Pakistan government failed to resolve this flour issue, Pakistan will soon face an acute Atta crisis. "The government should ensure supply of flour as soon as possible," said Rambel.

Wheat production is estimated to fall short by almost three million tonnes this year in Pakistan. The reason for this shortage is reduced area under wheat cultivation, shortage of water and fertilizer, and delay in the announcement of support price. Among other issues are oil price hikes and an earlier-than-usual heatwave. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces are suffering from acute food shortages, according to a report released by the Global Report on Food Crises recently. Pakistan is also estimated to be in the top 10 list of the world's countries facing water scarcity as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

