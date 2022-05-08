Left Menu

Twelve people killed in Burkina Faso ambush attack

At least 12 people, including 10 army auxiliaries, were killed Saturday in an ambush attack by unidentified armed men in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso, local security sources told Xinhua Sunday.

ANI | Ouagadougou | Updated: 08-05-2022 23:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], May 8 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 12 people, including 10 army auxiliaries, were killed Saturday in an ambush attack by unidentified armed men in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso, local security sources told Xinhua Sunday. A food convoy escorted by a team of army auxiliaries was the target of an armed attack on the Dori-Gorgadji road Saturday morning, during which 10 army auxiliaries and two civilians were killed, said the sources.

No group has claimed responsibility for this attack. Also on Saturday night, unidentified armed men attacked a prison in northwestern Burkina Faso, the Burkina Information Agency (AIB) reported Sunday.

A group of unidentified armed men burst into the town of Nouna, in the Kossi province of the Boucle du Mouhoun region, around midnight, and fired at the building of the city jail, freeing about 60 prisoners and causing one death as well as extensive material damage, according to the report of the official news agency. Security in Burkina Faso has worsened since 2015, with terrorist attacks having killed more than 1,000 people and displaced more than 1 million others in the West African nation. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

