Record-breaking Nepali climber ascends Everest for 26th time, beats his own record

Record-holding Nepali climbing guide Kami Rita Sherpa created history by ascending Mt Everest for the 26th time, breaking his own record. He was part of an 11-member Nepali team which reached the summit of 8,848.86 metres on Saturday evening, the Kathmandu Post reported.

This was the first spring ascent of the world's tallest peak in 2022. Kami Rita is a senior climbing guide at Seven Summit Treks, the report added.

The record-holding Nepali guide had last year cancelled his ascent after a dream in which a "Mountain Goddess" warned him from making another attempt. Kami Rita had scaled Everest for the first time on May 13, 1994.

Mingma Sherpa, managing director of Seven Summit Treks, said Kami Rita also holds the record for "most climbs over 8000m." Kami Rita has summited Everest 26 times, K2 and Lhotse one time each, according to Kathmandu Post. (ANI)

