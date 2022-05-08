US designates 8 Russian maritime-related firms over Ukraine conflict

The United States designated eight Russian maritime-related firms, including the Russian defence ministry's Oboronlogistika OOO, as part of the latest response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US State Department said on Sunday. "Today, the Department of State is designating eight Russian maritime-related companies. This includes the Russian Ministry of Defense's shipping company, Oboronlogistika OOO, which has been involved in Russia's illegal seizure and occupation of Crimea since 2014, as well as private Russian maritime shipping companies that transport weapons and other military equipment for the GoR," the State Department said in a press release.

"The Department of State also took action against vessels these maritime shipping companies have an interest in with the addition of 69 vessels to the Department of the Treasury's List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons," the statement added. The US State Department said it is taking additional actions to hold accountable those engaged in human rights abuses, to impose severe costs on the Russian government and to degrade the Kremlin's ability to support "Putin's unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine and fund its war of aggression."

Separately, the G7 countries on Sunday condemned Russian military aggression against Ukraine and the "indiscriminate attacks" against civilians and civilian infrastructure. In a statement, the G7 pledged to continue imposing severe and immediate economic costs on Russian President Putin's regime for the "unjustifiable war".

The strong statement came after a virtual meeting of the G7 leaders, who were joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The leaders commemorated the end of World War 2 in Europe, which happened on this day in 1945, following the surrender of the German forces to the allied powers.

"Seventy-seven years later, President Putin and his regime now chose to invade Ukraine in an unprovoked war of aggression against a sovereign country. His actions bring shame on Russia and the historic sacrifices of its people," the statement read. (ANI)

