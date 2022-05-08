Kenya on course to host 2025 World Championships in Athletics

Nairobi [Kenya], May 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Kenya is in the frame to host the 2025 World Championships in Athletics after President Uhuru Kenyatta assured the country it was on course to be the first African nation to host the global track and field showpiece. In his address at the inaugural Nairobi City Marathon on Sunday, Kenyatta noted that Kenya was establishing itself as a host of international events, a status he hopes will continue when he hands over power after the August polls.

"Yesterday (Saturday), we were in Kasarani stadium at the Kipchoge Keino Classic which attracted world and Olympic champions, again because of the infrastructure that we have developed," Kenyatta said. "We are very hopeful, and we are indeed well prepared that in 2025 we will have the pride and pleasure of hosting the first world athletics championship to be held on the African continent," said Kenyatta.

Kenya successfully hosted Africa's World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Label event at her biggest stadium, the Chinese-constructed Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday. On Sunday, the first Nairobi City Marathon was held to mark the completion of the new Nairobi Expressway that has been constructed through a public-private partnership with the China Road and Bridge Corporation.

Apart from athletics, Kenyatta expressed satisfaction that Kenya is increasingly becoming a destination for hosting other sports."In a few weeks' time, we will be hosting the second edition of the World Rally Championships Safari Rally. "Kenya is now on the map and has also been part of the European tour in the golf circuit. Our rugby players are also making us proud - both men and women," said Kenyatta.

Meanwhile, the country's Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said the Uhuru Classic Nairobi City Marathon has thrust Nairobi City into the league of world-famous destinations of city marathons such as New York, Tokyo, Chicago and Berlin cities. She was speaking after the event which became Africa's richest road race in prize money as the winners of the men's and women's marathons took home USD 60,000 each. (ANI/Xinhua)

